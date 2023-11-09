Derbyshire is the home of Britain's original National Park and the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site.
It is a place where we can escape modern living for a world of beauty from another time in history.
It is somewhere we can enjoy a lazy walk, or ones of a more challenging nature, where we can be at our happiest and be who we want to be.
Above all it is the place that we call home.
And, in this gallery, we celebrate just some of the great attractions the county has to offer.
1. Peak District Lead Mining Museum (Matlock)
The museum has a mockup of a lead mine in which children may safely experience and explore how the miners, and in particular how children, were used in this dangerous aspect of England's industrial past. Here stained glass artist, Lin Fletcher, right, chats with senior museum assistant Clare Herbert. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Buxton Opera House
Buxton Opera House is a 902-seat opera house that hosts the annual Buxton Festival and the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, among others, as well as pantomime at Christmas, musicals and other entertainments year-round. Hosting live performances until 1927, the theatre then was used mostly as a cinema until 1976. In 1979, it was refurbished and reopened as a venue for live performance. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Heights of Abraham (Matlock Bath)
Take a cable car flight to the Heights of Abraham 60-acre hilltop park, with cavern tours, exhibitions, adventure play and much more. Photo: Matt Keeble
4. Chatsworth House
he seat of the Duke of Devonshire, it has belonged to the Cavendish family since 1549. It stands on the east bank of the River Derwent, across from hills between the Derwent and Wye valleys. The house holds major collections of paintings, furniture, Old Master drawings, neoclassical sculptures and books. Photo: OLI SCARFF