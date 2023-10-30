With Bonfire Night just days away there are lots of events happening all over the High Peak so here’s a round-up of what is going on and where.

Buxton Rugby Club will be doing a bonfire and fireworks event on Friday, November, 3.

A club spokesperson said: “Gates open at 5.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7.15pm.”

Tickets are £6 each or £18 for a family of two adults and two children, under 3's are free.

Tickets can be brought on the night and are cash only.

JT Events will be putting on the Buxton Firework Spectacular on Sunday, November, 5 at the Cricket Ground, Park Road, Buxton.

There will be two firework displays as well as a fair, hot food vendors and entertainment.

Advance tickets are £18 and available from Buxton Opera House.

In Dove Holes there will be a fun fair, fireworks and big bonfire at Dove Holes Village Hall on Sunday November, 5 between 4pm and 8pm.

Councillor Melissa Drabble who is organising the event said: “We have a big, cosy, traditional bonfire, a funfair, a spectacular fireworks display and affordable burgers, hot dogs, jacket potatoes, hot drinks and other winter warming snacks as well as sweets and treats. My favourite thing about the bonfire is that all the kids get a free light up toy.”

Toys will be available from 6pm and only while stocks last.

Tickets are £3 per child for 16s and under, £5 per adult and £12 per family for two adults and two children.

New Mills Town Council and Visit New Mills are putting on a free bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November, 4 at High Lea Park.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson from the town council said: “Please walk to the event where possible and note there is no parking on High Lea Road.“St Mary's Road will be closed for roughly one hour at the end of the event to allow visitors on foot to leave safely. Enter the park via the main gate and entrances on High Lea Road only as all other entrances will be closed.”

In Whaley Bridge there will be a torch-lit trundle on Saturday, November, 4.

The guided walk will leave outside the Goyt Inn at 6pm to the bonfire and fireworks at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

There will be a licensed bar, and barbecue food available.

Tickets for the events are available on the gate £5 for children, £8 for adults and £20 or a family ticket.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are pleased to announce ticket prices for the 2023 Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire & Firework event will remain at 2017 levels.”

Over in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Sunday November, 5 the Chapel Bonfire and Fireworks will return to the marketplace. This free event will start at 6.30pm.