‘He was killed. Savaged’ says dog owner whose pet died while boarding in New Mills

Two dogs died in separate incidents just weeks apart at a kennels and boarding centre in New Mills and the pets' owners have now spoken out.

It was reported by the Buxton Advertiser that in recent weeks two dogs died while staying at Paws High Peak in New Mills.

High Peak Borough Council is now investigating the business.

Colin Townsley, owner of Alfie who sadly died, contacted the Buxton Advertiser.

Alfie died while in the care of Paws High Peak boarding kennels. Photo submitted

He said: “We posted on Facebook about losing our beloved dog Alfie. At no point did we name names or name the company involved.

“Since the comments on Facebook, Paws High Peak have now decided not to pay for the vet fees of over two thousand pounds.

“Saying he died is wrong. He was killed. Savaged by another dog.

“We left him in their care and trusted that he would still be happy and healthy when we were supposed to collect him.”

Kim Burton Hicks and husband Neil pictured in 2023. Photo Jason Chadwick

He says his partner, Carole, is ‘absolutely devastated’ and Alfie got her through a lot.

Colin has set up an online donation page, not for the vets bills but to raise funds for the Windyway Trust which rescues and rehomes abandoned and unwanted domestic animals.

Colin said: “Me and Carole are beyond devastated. Alfie was our world but we want something positive to come out of this tragedy and help others dogs who are in need of a loving home like Alfie had.”

Lesley Salkeld, whose dog Mabel who also died while being looked after by Paws High Peak, commented on the Advertiser’s Facebook post.

She said: “Mabel, the beautiful gentle dog that was horrendously attacked by their dog.

“Mabel died from the result of the dog attack, were the vet's words.

“We have not put anything on social media because we have gone down the route of reporting them but we have only just found out about the sad news about the other dog.

“Mabel did not die from a heart attack but died from the horrific fatal wounds to her neck and body.”

Speaking about the vets bills now not being paid co-owner of the boarding business, Neil Burton Hicks, said: “ When dogs board with us it is in the contract that all vet’s bills are paid for by the owner.

"I offered to pay as a gesture of goodwill but seeing how people are speaking about me and my wife that goodwill has been lost.

"Paws has gone into liquidation – there is no money and there is no business anymore and those vets bills are not something I can afford to pay out of my own pocket."

To donate to the fundraiser in Alfie’s memory and help other pets in need visit www.justgiving.com/page/colin-townsley-1727035115163