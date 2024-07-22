“He is expressing himself"- Art therapy helps autistic Buxton man connect with the world

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:07 BST
A Buxton man who has epilepsy, autism and can not read or write has found a way to connect with the world - through art.

The world George Lomas lived in was previously very small, says his mum Clare Lomas.

“He can’t read, he doesn’t like watching TV so there has been very little to capture his attention.”

George, 26 is a resident with MooreCare, a residential and supported living provider for disabled clients in and around Buxton.

George Lomas with one of his recent art works. Photo Jason ChadwickGeorge Lomas with one of his recent art works. Photo Jason Chadwick
George Lomas with one of his recent art works. Photo Jason Chadwick

One of his carers, Karl Robinson, is also an artist and showcases his work at the Green Man Gallery in Buxton.

Clare said: “Karl has been so patient with my son and has helped him create some outstanding pieces of art, each piece is unique.

“The change in him in the last year has been remarkable.

“He is calmer, more patient, focused and happier.”

George Lomas with his mentor the artist Karl Robinson. Photo Jason ChadwickGeorge Lomas with his mentor the artist Karl Robinson. Photo Jason Chadwick
George Lomas with his mentor the artist Karl Robinson. Photo Jason Chadwick

Karl creates art of patterns and each one is unique, said Clare.

“I think that’s why George likes it, he is creating art and it can be anything he wants rather than trying to draw a tree and it’s not right.

“He is just expressing himself.”

Every art piece is different and a process, one Clare likens to making art as a child when you put paint on one side of the paper and then fold it in half you never know how it will look at the end.

George Lomas in the studio space at the Green Man Gallery. Photo Jason ChadwickGeorge Lomas in the studio space at the Green Man Gallery. Photo Jason Chadwick
George Lomas in the studio space at the Green Man Gallery. Photo Jason Chadwick

George has made bookmarks, boxes and paintings with Karl over this past year.

Clare says life has been hard for George.

“He has cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy, he also can’t read, write and he doesn’t talk much so he has faced many challenges in his life and never really fitted in anywhere.

“I’m always looking for new ways to stimulate him but nothing has ever really connected with him like art has.

“I’m so pleased we have found Karl, he is truly wonderful.

“George smiles more and looks forward to seeing Karl and it’s so nice to see him enjoying life now.”

Karl is an artist in residence at the Green Man Gallery and his work can be viewed whenever the gallery is open.

