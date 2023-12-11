A branch of the Royal British Legion in the HIgh Peak was on the brink of closing due to lack of volunteer numbers however people have now stepped forward and the group can continue.

The war memorial at Hayfield where the RBL branch pay their respects to fallen soldiers. Now as more volunteers have come forward the group has been saved. Photo Hayfueld RBL

With just hours to go before last month's annual general meeting for the Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion, RBL, made an emotional plea on Facebook calling for new members to step forward.

It said: “If we can’t find a secretary, treasurer and three other committee members at the AGM tomorrow then the branch will close and the standard will be retired, which would be a real shame.

“Therefore I would urge everyone to come forward to volunteer for the various vacant posts in order to save the branch.”

Even with around 40 members the future was not looking good for the branch.

However, at the meeting the positions were thankfully filled.

Speaking to The Advertiser Paul Cooper, standard bearer for Hayfield RBL, offered his thanks to the ‘wonderful people’ who came forward to volunteer and we saved the branch.

He said: “We were delighted we were able to form a new committee.

“It has been a difficult year for the branch with committee members suffering from ill health, having busy lives and not always able to participate fully.

“It is always an honour for us to remember the sacrifices made by the brave souls who gave their 'today' so that we could have a 'tomorrow'.

“The large poppies located around the village signify those who gave their lives in conflict so that we could live in peace.

“The addition of the new committee members including a new membership secretary should allow the branch to grow and prosper.”

Training will now be provided for the new members to allow them to help the community and veterans in the area in the best way possible.

The Royal British Legion was formed in 1921 and is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities.