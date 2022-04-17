Hayfield May Queen Festival organisers begin countdown to event's return

The festival has been a fixture of the community calendar for almost a century, with claims to include the oldest procession of its kind in the country.

The festival is remembered fondly by successive generations of children and families, and this year takes place over a whole week of events, May 14-22.

Carol Percival, secretary of the organising committee, said: “We would love to see everyone join in after having two years away, our theme is the Seaside, so let’s get decorating: pub, house, street, windows, shop, and yourselves.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hayfield May Queen royal party for 2022, clockwise from back left, Tayhanna, Ella, Georgia, Tilly and Rose.

“The committee would like to invite any previous hayfield royalty to take part in this years parade along with any local visiting royalty from the surrounding areas. We currently still have some availability for stalls for the Saturday & Sunday too.”

The festival’s royal ensemble has already been elected for 2022. May queen Ella will be accompanied by junior queen Tayhana, princess Tilly, rosebud Rose and the special jubilee rosebud Georgia.

They will be formally crowned at the end of the carnival procession which opens the festival on Saturday, May 14, starting at the bus station at 1.30pm then passing through the village and on to the Old School Field off Swallow House Lane.

The field will host Cubbins Fun Fair from Thursday to Sunday, May 12-15, joined on the Saturday afternoon by extra stalls and entertainment, and on Sunday by a music and food festival, noon to 6pm.

On Wednesday, May 18, there will be a pet show starting at 6pm, 50p per entry with refreshments laid on.

On Friday, May 20, the Conservative Club will host a children’s disco, 6.30-9pm, while the fell race will set off at 7.30pm. Interested runners should contact the race organiser via [email protected]

The week wraps up with a fun quiz at the George Hotel on Sunday, May 22, starting at 8pm.

Past Hayfield royalty and queens visiting from neighbouring villages are asked to register their interest by Sunday April 24. For that, and more information on all events, contact Carol via [email protected]

For all the latest updates, see www.facebook.com/hayfieldvillagemayqueen.