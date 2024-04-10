Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular annual event will take place on Saturday May, 11 with the parade around the village. Activities will continue for the rest of the week with a church service, pet shows and a children’s disco.

Carol Percival, secretary for Hayfield May Queen, said: “On Saturday the parade will start at 1.30pm from the bus station and this year the theme is Children’s TV shows.

“It will finish at the Old School field where the royalty will crowned and there will also be meet and greet with children’s TV characters as well as stalls, entertainment, the fun fair and of course The Billerettes.”

Hayfield May Queen will be returning to the village for its 97th year next month.

On Sunday there will be the church parade at Primrose Court with Thornsett band leading the procession to St John’s church for a10.30am service and then the laying of flowers at the cenotaph.

From 1pm there will be live music on the Old School field, entry by donation, with Twisted Lick, Nothing Like Pressure and Nature of Noise, as well as the fair bar and stalls for a second day.

Carol said: “On Wednesday May, 15 there will be a pet show on the old school field from 6pm and on Friday May, 17 there will be a children’s disco at the Conservative Club between 6 and 9pm.

Hayfield May Queen dates back to 1928 and is the longest standing continuous procession of its kind in the country, stopping only during the pandemic and even continuing during the war years.

Carol said: “Please support your local carnivals and events wherever possible before you lose them, we are all volunteers and always need more helpers, we are still needing people to help us.

“For anyone wanting to join in the Saturday parade such as visiting carnival royalty, local organisations, dance troops, floats, family and friend groups, bands, tractors, vintage cars, please get in touch and join in the fun.”