Hayfield May Queen festival all set for week of seaside themed fun

The festival has been part of village life since 1928 and although some things have changed there are still many traditions which bring the community together each summer.

The 2022 edition kicks off on Saturday, May 14, with the carnival procession departing from the bus station at 1.30pm. A colourful convoy of floats will escort queen Ella and her royal entourage through the village towards the Old School Field.

Carol Percival, secretary of the organising committee, said: “The anticipation has been building, lots of decorations have been going up, and I think there’s a big sense of relief too.

Little Chefs at the last Hayfield May Queen in 2019

“After the first break in the 94-year history of the carnival, I’m really looking forward to seeing a good crowd of people getting back to normality – and a nice beer when it’s all over.”

She added: “A big thank you has to go to Upper House, Hayfield Sheep Dog Trials – which has sadly folded for now – and all the other businesses who have donated or helped in other ways.”

Festival regular Mike Greensmith said: “We’ve unfortunately lost quite a few characters from Hayfield in the last two years, but the way people have responded has really put the unity in community. We’d love to welcome people from all over the High Peak on Saturday.”

Anyone who cannot contain their excitement will be glad to know that Cubbins Fun Fair will be running on the field from Thursday to Sunday, May 12-15, and treasure trail maps are already available from the Post Office.

Once the royal party has been crowned on Saturday afternoon, visitors can enjoy lots of extra stalls and entertainment. On Sunday, the field hosts a music and food festival, noon to 6pm.

On Wednesday, May 18, a pet show will be starting at 6pm in the Scout Hut on Swallhouse Lane, 50p per entry.

On Friday, May 20, the Conservative Club hosts a children’s disco, 6.30-9pm, while the fell race sets off at 7.30pm. Interested runners should contact the race organiser [email protected]

The crowning of Hayfield's May Queen in 1967.

The week wraps up with a quiz at the George Hotel on Sunday, May 22, 8pm.

For more information on all the events, see www.facebook.com/hayfieldvillagemayqueen.