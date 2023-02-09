The plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council and there is still time for you to have your say on the proposed development.

Applicant Bill Higginbottom, from Hayfield Cricket Club, said: “Hayfield CC is a progressive, inclusive cricket club that is central to the local community.

“We aim to be exemplary in all cricketing matters and a leading example of what can be achieved by a village cricket club.

Hayfield Cricket Club has submitted plans for a new extension which would house female changing facilities. Pic Jason Chadwick

“The club provides an attractive environment which is respectful and fun for playing members, social members, umpires and visiting players and their supporters.”

“By providing regular training and improving our facilities we are ensuring the continuous development of all junior players becomes a life-long love of cricket.”

This application seeks approval for a single storey extension to the east elevation and internal alterations.

This will allow for separate female showers and changing facilities.

Mr Higginbottom said: “By providing additional space for a separate female shower and changing area, we are continuing to maintain the inclusivity of this essential community asset.”

The Pavilion is not listed but located within The Hayfield Conservation Area.

The application states if approved the expansion would be built using ‘good quality and matching reclaimed materials’ and cause no harm to the heritage asset.

Mr Higginbottom added: “We would urge the Local Authority to support the proposals and issue planning approval.”