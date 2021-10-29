Have your say on Buxton's future as Big Conversation returns

That was one of the many ideas to come out of Buxton’s first Big Conversation when local people got together (online because of the pandemic) to see what sort of future the town needed and wanted.

The second Big Buxton Conversation, called BBC2 for short, will be held on November 8 when locals can get together in person to gather more information about these ideas and find ways of making them happen.

One of the ideas which came top of the list at the first event was for the creation of or equivalent to a town council for Buxton, which unlike many of the smaller towns and villages in the area does not have this tier of local government to help make its voice heard at borough and county level.

Buxton's Big Conversation returns on November 8

Another suggestion was for the town to become an exemplar for future living, establishing it as a health and wellbeing centre for residents and visitors, with infrastructure which supports healthy lifestyles.

Keeping the focus local was also seen as important, encouraging independent businesses, local services and shops, shared and artist workspaces and an indoor market and more facilities and support for young people.

Participants also called for a revolution in public transport, with pedestrians taking priority, lower speeds on the roads and the suggestion of a jump-on, jump-off bus service along the lines of the Turkish Dolmus system.

BBC2, which is being organised by Transition Buxton, Buxton Town Team, Buxton Civic Association and Vision Buxton, will take place at Buxton Methodist Church on the Market Place from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Everyone who lives, works, studies, owns property, or runs a business in Buxton is invited to join the free event, which includes goodies from the Pig & Pepper Bakery at break time.

It is not necessary to have participated in the first conversation to join the second. To help the organisers with numbers of goodies and chairs needed, everyone interested is asked to register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/180076542787.

To assist those who might need support in order to be able to attend, a small number of travel and childcare bursaries are available. Please contact [email protected] for details.