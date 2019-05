Derbyshire police say they are 'concerned' for the safety of Mohammed Begshaw who is missing from Buxton.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Friday, May 17 in the city centre area of Manchester.

He is described as black African, of a stocky build and has short black curly hair. He speaks broken English.

Anyone who has seen Mohammed or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.