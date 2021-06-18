Hartington village hall chairman wins voluntary sector award and pays tribute to fellow residents

Keith Quine, chairman of the trustees and management group at Hartington Village Hall, won the trustee of the year accolade in the Support Staffordshire virtual awards ceremony for the Staffordshire Moorlands area on Tuesday, June 8.

He said: “I am shocked and humbled to have won. However, what we have achieved in Hartington in recent times has been very much a team effort and we could not have done it without the dedication, passion and enthusiasm of dozens of local residents and their incredible teamwork.

“Sincere thanks to our main sponsors who have enabled projects to go ahead by providing grant funding, including the South West Peak Landscape Partnership, National Heritage, the Bingham Trust and Duke of Devonshire’s Charitable Trust. Mostly, thank you to everyone who has supported our drive to make our village hall a fit place for our community.”

Keith Quine has given up hundreds of hours to help Hartington Village Hall serve the community.

It is well deserved recognition, as Keith has donated hundreds of hours of his time to improve facilities and activities at the much-loved hall on Hyde Lane, including creating a community hub with books and IT equipment, and leading a £44,800 fundraising campaign to restore the building’s leaky roof.

He was nominated by Liz Broomhead, a fellow volunteer and neighbour, and one of the first people Keith thanked after the award was announced.

Liz said: said: “Keith has worked tirelessly to make the village hall an even better space for local people to meet, work and enjoy clubs and sessions.

“He thoroughly deserves this award and I am delighted that his hard work for our community has been recognised.”

Upcoming events and projects at the village hall include ‘Hartington Celebrates!’ on Saturday, August 21, and the replacement of the 50-year-old heating system before the end of the year. For all the latest updates, see hartingtonvillagehall.co.uk.

Support Staffordshire is a membership organisation for the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector which deliver community services – with users of Hartington village hall straddling the county border.