Happy Mondays frontman and I’m a Celebrity star Shaun Ryder shares appreciation for Derbyshire mountain rescue team that helped trace his missing dog
Shaun Ryder’s dog Malcolm was returned after going missing – getting lost on the moorland area covered by the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT).
Shaun wrote: “Malcolm is home! A massive thank you to The Glossop Mountain Rescue and Drone to Home for finding him!
“Also, thanks to everyone that posted comments with helpful info, links and kind words – all much appreciated.
“Please donate here: Glossop Mountain Rescue and Drone to Home.”
A GMRT spokesperson said: “Happy Endings for Malcom! We were made aware of Malcom going missing and our team were in communication with the family, with our members keeping our eyes out as we went about our area.
“We’re extremely pleased to see that, following sightings reported by our team and work from Drone To Home, Malcom is now reunited with his owner after his moorland experience!”
Shaun Ryder came to prominence as the lead singer of Happy Mondays during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He also appeared on ITV’s ‘I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here’ – finishing second behind Stacey Solomon.