Hairy Bikers visited the Buxton Pudding Emporium for hit BBC show

The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers outside The Crescent Hotel in Buxton. Picture BBC

Dave Myers and Si King were in the Derbyshire Peak District for last week’s installment of their latest BBC TV series, The Hairy Bikers Go North.

Not only did they visit Chatsworth Farm Shop, Heage Windmill, Eyam and meet the rangers of the Peak District they also brought their motorbikes to Buxton, where they parked in front of the newly opened Crescent Hotel before heading round the corner to chat to the founders of the Buxton Pudding Emporium.

After arriving in the town the first words out of Si’s mouth were ‘flipping marvellously lovely’ and then ‘I love Buxton it’s beautiful’.

They were tracking down a glorious slice of Peak District history in the form of the Buxton Pudding.

The Buxton Pudding Emporium opened in the Autumn of 2017 as a showcase for the Original Buxton Pudding along with their other delicious cakes, puddings and sweet treats.

Since then the business, run by Dom McCall and Alan Hibbert, has gone from strength to strength and now has a tasting room where customers can sample lots of delicious Peak District and Derbyshire delights.

Dom said he was approached by researchers almost two years ago who were after ideas for the show.

He said: “They were looking for the not so obvious treats from the area and when we explained about our pudding they loved it.”

The filming took place in October last year and the guys were with Dom and Alan for around four hours.

Dom said: “I think Buxton shone beautifully and was the star of the show.

"They got some great aerial footage of The Crescent and seemed really pleased.

"Although both Si and Dave are TV personalities they were also such gentlemen and a pleasure to be around and it really was a great experience to be part of.”

Speaking on the show which aired last Thursday Dave said: “The Buxton pudding is a wonderful cross between a sweet tart and crumble.”

And that it is. For those who have not sampled the delights from The Square venue are in for a treat. It has a pastry bottom filled with jam and topped with light breadcrumbs made with olive oil to give it that famous light and fluffy texture.

After sampling a slice of the pudding served warm with cold custard Dave said that Bakewell, which is famed for its puddings, better watch out.

Dom added: “All over the weekend we have been so busy with people coming from Leeds and Nottingham just to sample the pudding they saw on the show which gives an indication just how wide ranging the appeal for the Hairy Bikers is which is great news not just for us but the whole town.”