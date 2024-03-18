Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Mirams from Push PT, on London Road, has come up with the mammoth fundraiser which will see everyone who takes part walking 100,000 in a day.

He said: “Everyone knows someone who has been under the care of Blythe House Hospice.

“We used to have a woman train with us and she sadly isn’t with us but she was helped by Blythe House and we saw how they helped her.

The team from the Push gym who will be trying to walk a million steps in a day for Blythe House. Kirsty Thompson, Mia Jones, Rachel Mohsni, Amy Evans, Cat Axon and Richard Mirams. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We wanted to do something to give back to them but we felt it couldn’t just be a regular 5km run we needed to push ourselves to try and get the most money we can for an amazing cause.”This June Richard and his fellow PT members will be walking around 55 miles in a day which is around 100,000 steps.

He said: “We will be starting at 3am and walking till around 11pm so a full day of walking.”

The route will see the walkers travel from Buxton to Chapel-en-le-Frith where Blythe House is based , out to Bakewell, Monyash and Miller’s Dale and back again.

“We have already started with some practice walks and building up our miles.

“We have had people who said they were going to do the walk but then after a few practices realised just how tough it is and now we have fewer people.

“This is going to be the hardest thing we have ever done so I understand that.

“We would like around 10 people and if we each walk 100,000 steps that's one million steps in a day which is a huge milestone to accomplish.”

Blythe House Hospicecare & Helens Trust provide free care and services to adults and children who are affected by life-limiting illnesses, across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire.

The hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith provides patients with specialist clinics, physio, occupational therapy, carer support, counselling & bereavement support.

The Hospice at Home service enables patients with advanced illness to be cared for at home, and to die at home with their loved ones by their side.