Take part in a new survey looking at how Buxton can be more sustainable, picture Transition Buxton who organised the survey at Buxton's Spring Fair

The Sustainable Buxton Survey has been created by Transition Buxton with the aim of gathering information on how to reduce the damage pollution and climate change locally and beyond.

A Transition Buxton spokesperson said “The only constant in this life is change, and Transition Buxton is all about supporting our community to choose and make positive changes, and to cope with changes in our natural environment and society.

“We want to hear from as many local people as possible to learn about your priorities, your support needs, and to gauge the appetite for a possible community owned renewable energy project.”

Transition Buxton encourages and supports our local community to live sustainably and to build our collective resilience to environmental change. We aim to reduce or eliminate waste, the use of fossil fuels, and misuse of plastics.

As a Community Interest Company, Transition Buxton is entirely funded and run by volunteers and some project-specific grants and has no political or commercial affiliations.

Transition Buxton has launched the 2023 Sustainable Buxton Survey to help build an understanding of the concerns, knowledge, and attitudes of local people to some of the changes needed to protect our environment for generations to come.

The anonymised results will be made widely available later this summer.The survey should take no more than 10 minutes and personal contact information is not required.

