The application for an extension at both ground level and first floor to house a new gym and changing facilities was approved by at the High Peak Borough Council’s Development and Control Committee on Monday March, 6.

Councillor Dave Lomax said: “There were concerns about the extra parking and a discussion over who the new gym would be for just for the team or for the general public but the council all voted in favour of the application.

"It is nice to give our support to the town's football club which has had such success in recent years.”Club chairman David Hopkins said: “Buxton FC is on an upwards trajectory so we need a stadium to match our needs.”

Buxton FC Tarmac Silverlands Stadium will be expanding. Pic Jason Chadwick

In the last five years at Tarmac Silverlands there has been an installation of a new all-weather pitch, enabling the creation of a full-time education Academy in partnership with Buxton & Leek College and Derby University.

Around 500 children are now part of the club, playing in replica kits and call the stadium their home.

David said: “As funds have allowed, all on site facilities have vastly improved, making it more in keeping with a 21st century leisure destination, with over £1million already invested to upgrade and replace the ageing infrastructure within the stadium.

The agreed proposal is a first floor extension above the existing lounge and bar with accompanying toilets which services

supporters on match days and is utilised by the students throughout the week.

Explaining about the new build David said: “The gym will provide facilities to expand their players options for fitness and also encourage others to follow a healthier lifestyle with modern techniques a large gym hall can provide.

"This will help all those already at the club and attract and influence others as the club moves forward and upwards.”

This plan follows a previously successful application for a two-storey extension with a new shop, canteen and supporters lounge.

David added: “The club has consulted with visitors, corporate supporters, parents and guardians of the junior players, staff and spectators of all ages.

"And we believe all the groups will benefit from the improved proposed facility.”

