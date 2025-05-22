Green light for former New Mills bank to become retail space and apartment

Plans for a former bank in New Mills to be converted into new retail and apartment space has been rubber stamped.

High Peak Borough Council gave the green light for the ‘change of use of the existing ground floor of the property into a mixed-use space, comprising a commercial premises and a 1-bedroom residential flat’ in what was Lloyds Bank on Union Road.

The bank closed in October 2023 and was sold to applicant Bradley Mcdonald in September 2024.

The proposal involves the conversion and alteration of the former Lloyds Bank into a 1-bedroom apartment and retail space.

Photo Google maps

Mr McDonald said: “This development addresses the housing needs in the New Mills area while repurposing a vacant commercial property.

“By aligning with local planning objectives for sustainable development, town centre rejuvenation, and efficient use of brownfield sites, the proposal enhances New Mills' identity as a vibrant market town.

“The integration of a residential unit and commercial space demonstrates a modern, flexible approach to development, ensuring long-term adaptability and support for the town centre's vitality.”

The property has been designed to provide separate and convenient access for both the residential and commercial components.

The commercial premises will benefit from a dedicated entrance at the rear of the property, ensuring ease of access for the public and maintaining a clear distinction between the two uses.

The residential flat will have its own private entrance at the front, ensuring the occupants’ privacy and security.

Mr McDonald said: “The commercial proposal has been thoughtfully designed to preserve the property’s historic role as a high street trading hub while adapting it for modern business needs.

The boarded window formerly an ATM will be replaced with wooden sash windows to match the existing wooden framed sash windows.

He added: “The proposed development strikes a balance between preserving the heritage of New Mills and addressing modern housing and economic needs.

“By repurposing a disused site into a functional mixed-use development, the project contributes to local sustainability goals, supports town-centre activity, and enhances the character.

“This approval ensures the building’s adaptive reuse, benefiting both the community and the local economy.”