The Peak Forest Canal has been given the Keep Britain Tidy’s coveted Green Flag Award for 2023 honouring green space.

The canal is looked after by the Canal and River Trust charity and volunteers in the community. A lot of hard work goes into keeping the canal clean and meeting the green flag standards.

One volunteer, Jason Lock said: “In the last we year have maintained all lock gates surrounding assets as well as improving 500m of towpaths, litterpicking, cutting back vegetation and even had a community engagement at Bugworth to attract more volunteers.”The prestigious Green Flag awards, now in their third decade, are given to outdoor spaces that boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Whaley Bridge Canal Basin Green Flag, Nev Clarke, Nichola Shrimpton, Richard Baggott and Jason Lock

Daniel Greenhalgh, regional director at Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re delighted that over a quarter of our network now holds Green Flag Awards.

“It’s a testament to everyone who works or volunteers with the Trust, including those in the community who play such a vital part in helping to look after their local canal.

“The Green Flag showcases the breadth of what the waterways have to offer: the growing role canals have as beautiful places to spend time and reap the health and wellbeing benefits of being by the water.

“With waterways offering free, accessible blue and green space on the doorstep of millions, everyone can find their own special place.

“Canals and rivers are vital green spaces for communities across England and Wales. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these waterways worthy of a Green Flag Award.”