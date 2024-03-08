Government announces £5m for cultural projects in the High Peak
In November the government announced that it had set aside £100m for ‘levelling up’ culture projects.
It was announced this week the development of cultural projects in places previously prioritised for levelling up investment, but which have not to date received the funding will each receive £5m.
Robert Largan, MP for the High Peak said: “I’m really pleased to have secured this major Levelling Up funding for the High Peak.
“I’m proud to go the extra mile to secure Government investment in our area.
“By working together, we’ve already secured £11 million to regenerate Buxton town centre, £7 million to restore Glossop Town Hall and Glossop Market Hall, £145 million to upgrade the Hope Valley railway line, £16 million to restore Toddbrook Reservoir and £228 million to build the Mottram Bypass, to name just a few of investments we’ve won for the High Peak.
“I look forward to working with local people and High Peak Borough Council to come up with a Levelling Up investment plan for our area.”
This provisional funding recognises the crucial role protecting and improving local culture can play in levelling up and supporting communities.
Where the money will be going has not yet been announced.
Sophie Mackreth from High Peak Community Arts said: “I would speculate it may be allocated to one or two major projects. Maybe Victoria Hall in Glossop, or Buxton Art Gallery.
“The High Peak’s cultural identity varies across the district, so it would be nice to see some proper investment outside of Buxton, to support what is more often a grassroots and emergent cultural offer running out of historic buildings which have been neglected for years.”
Of the £100m set aside, £52.6m is provisionally budgeted for six “nationally-significant cultural investments”, which it said will allow it to “maximise the impact of culture investment within the quantum available.”
The £52.5m comprises of £15m for the National Railway Museum in York, £10m for National Museums Liverpool, £5m for National Poetry Centre and £10m for British Library North in Leeds, £2.6m for V&A Dundee and £10m Venue Cymru in Conwy, Wales.