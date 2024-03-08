Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In November the government announced that it had set aside £100m for ‘levelling up’ culture projects.

It was announced this week the development of cultural projects in places previously prioritised for levelling up investment, but which have not to date received the funding will each receive £5m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine of these areas, which include the High Peak, Redditch and Erewash, total a £45m allocation.

High Peak MP Robert Largan is pleased High Peak has been granted £5m from the chancellor's spring budget for cultural projects. Photo submitted

Robert Largan, MP for the High Peak said: “I’m really pleased to have secured this major Levelling Up funding for the High Peak.

“I’m proud to go the extra mile to secure Government investment in our area.

“By working together, we’ve already secured £11 million to regenerate Buxton town centre, £7 million to restore Glossop Town Hall and Glossop Market Hall, £145 million to upgrade the Hope Valley railway line, £16 million to restore Toddbrook Reservoir and £228 million to build the Mottram Bypass, to name just a few of investments we’ve won for the High Peak.

Advertisement

“I look forward to working with local people and High Peak Borough Council to come up with a Levelling Up investment plan for our area.”

Advertisement

This provisional funding recognises the crucial role protecting and improving local culture can play in levelling up and supporting communities.

Where the money will be going has not yet been announced.

Sophie Mackreth from High Peak Community Arts said: “I would speculate it may be allocated to one or two major projects. Maybe Victoria Hall in Glossop, or Buxton Art Gallery.

“The High Peak’s cultural identity varies across the district, so it would be nice to see some proper investment outside of Buxton, to support what is more often a grassroots and emergent cultural offer running out of historic buildings which have been neglected for years.”

Advertisement

Of the £100m set aside, £52.6m is provisionally budgeted for six “nationally-significant cultural investments”, which it said will allow it to “maximise the impact of culture investment within the quantum available.”