Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Naimah Kadar was put forward by the charitable group after hearing her talk on her love of the outdoors.

Kim Priestley, from Buxton Rotary, said: “Buxton Rotary nominated Naimah after hearing her and the Head of Youth and Community at Lindley Educational Trust’s Hollowford Centre in Castleton talk at one of our meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were impressed by her personal achievements and accomplishments but also her enthusiasm and the obvious enjoyment she got from undertaking her outdoor adventures. “Hopefully Naimah’s example will see more Asians, Muslims and young girls wanting to experience and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.”

Globetrotting young Muslim woman, Naimah Kadar, has been named young citizen of the year after being nominated by Buxton Rotary Club.

Her first outdoor experience was hiking with her father but she did not like that initially.

She continued to spend time outside and grew to love a more adventurous lifestyle.

Naimah has been a young leader on a week-long winter skills adventure to the Cairngorms in February 2023, providing her with the opportunity to teach outdoor skills to young people from her community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2023 Naimah went to Morocco to climb Mount Toubkal with a group of young people and said it was ‘an incredible but daunting trip’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naimah wasn’t much older than many of the group but continuously encouraged everyone and kept spirits high.

Most recently she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in January 2024 for charity.

Kim said: “Naimah pushes herself to do something outside her comfort zone but alongside her own self-development and confidence-building, her example proves that those of an Asian background, particularly young Muslim girls and women, can enjoy the beautiful British countryside through activities that are good for both their physical and mental health. “Naimah is now an enthusiastic advocate for the outdoors and an excellent role model for other young people, a great example of a Rotary young citizen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naimah received her award at a special presentation ceremony in Alcester, Warwickshire at the end of April supported by family and members of Buxton Rotary.