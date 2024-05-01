Globetrotting young Muslim woman named young citizen of the year by Buxton club
Naimah Kadar was put forward by the charitable group after hearing her talk on her love of the outdoors.
Kim Priestley, from Buxton Rotary, said: “Buxton Rotary nominated Naimah after hearing her and the Head of Youth and Community at Lindley Educational Trust’s Hollowford Centre in Castleton talk at one of our meetings.
“We were impressed by her personal achievements and accomplishments but also her enthusiasm and the obvious enjoyment she got from undertaking her outdoor adventures. “Hopefully Naimah’s example will see more Asians, Muslims and young girls wanting to experience and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.”
Her first outdoor experience was hiking with her father but she did not like that initially.
She continued to spend time outside and grew to love a more adventurous lifestyle.
Naimah has been a young leader on a week-long winter skills adventure to the Cairngorms in February 2023, providing her with the opportunity to teach outdoor skills to young people from her community.
In August 2023 Naimah went to Morocco to climb Mount Toubkal with a group of young people and said it was ‘an incredible but daunting trip’.
Naimah wasn’t much older than many of the group but continuously encouraged everyone and kept spirits high.
Most recently she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in January 2024 for charity.
Kim said: “Naimah pushes herself to do something outside her comfort zone but alongside her own self-development and confidence-building, her example proves that those of an Asian background, particularly young Muslim girls and women, can enjoy the beautiful British countryside through activities that are good for both their physical and mental health. “Naimah is now an enthusiastic advocate for the outdoors and an excellent role model for other young people, a great example of a Rotary young citizen.”
Naimah received her award at a special presentation ceremony in Alcester, Warwickshire at the end of April supported by family and members of Buxton Rotary.
She has also received £250 for her chosen charity the Lindley Educational Trust.