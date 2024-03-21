Giving Bunny hopes to raise some money for children's hospice this Easter

Between 11th - 31st March you will be able to pick an egg and donate £1, £2 or £5 to donate to TFSL by scanning the egg at the checkout with your shopping...don't worry if you forget as there are barcodes on the tills, kiosk and cafeteria that can be scanned too.The Bunny also has a fun photo opportunity where kids and adults alike can have their photo taken and if you're happy to do so then feel free to share these with us!Community champion Robert Harrison said "Please give what you can to a great cause. I will also be doing an Easter egg tombola in store on Saturday 30th march to spread a little Easter cheer. Please come and say hello and win some Easter goodies"