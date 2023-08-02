German Shepherd dog with ‘amazing temperament’ joins Derbyshire police as she completes training
18-month-old Stark is a German Shepherd Dutch Herder cross who enjoys tracking work. She has completed two sets of night shifts and enjoyed every minute.
PC Sam Brassington said: “She loves coming to work. She really switches on when we get into the car to head out.”
Sam trained as a handler after five years as an officer in the High Peak. It has always been an ambition of his to work with police dogs.
He said: “It’s that basic policing, which is so important, and our dogs play a key part in our work to help detect and prevent crime.”
The pair will be involved in tracking offenders, locating missing people and supporting investigations.
Sam added: “Stark has an amazing temperament. She’s focused at work and shows such great promise. Then you get home, and she knows it’s time to rest. She loves being in the garden and sunbathing!”