The second Georgian Derbyshire Festival is returning and organisers say it will be bigger and better with over 40 themed activities taking place across the county including a masked ball at Buxton’s Crescent.

Derbyshire in the Georgian Era was a place of wonder and innovations.

To celebrate this fascinating era, the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site Partnership and the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust are once again working together to provide a series of events and activities to raise the profile of Derbyshire’s contribution to world history at that time.

The second Georgian Derbyshire Festival runs from Friday September, 16 to Sunday October, 8.

The Crescent will be hosting a second Regency Ball as part of the county wide Georgian Festival. Photo Jason Chadwick

Kate Snelson from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said: “It’s going to be bigger and better than last year’s event, with over 40 themed activities taking place across the county.”Starting in Buxton and then moving across to Cromford Mills, then Derby and Belper, guests have the opportunity to experience tours, talks and workshops on this year’s themes of ‘People’ and ‘Landscapes’ in some of Derbyshire most iconic venues.

Kate said: “It’s a great mix of Georgian era elegance and the natural beauty of Derbyshire’s landscapes – a memorable experience for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.”

For the first time, there are weekday walks planned in Bakewell, starting from the town’s visitor centre.

On Saturday October, 7 a masked ball will take place in Buxton’s Grade-I Listed Crescent Hotel Assembly Rooms.

Newly appointed Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust CEO, Simon Wallwork said:: "The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust are delighted to be hosting the second Georgian Derbyshire Festival, following the success of last year's event. We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience a wide range of activities to celebrate the county's unique rich heritage."

Other events across the county include a new landscapes exhibition with a rare look behind the scenes at the newly re-opened Masson Mills as well as crafts and tours in Derby and Darley Abbey and activities in Belper.

Councillor Barry Lewis, who chairs the World Heritage Site Steering Group said: “It’s a rare opportunity to discover more about the county’s Georgian-linked attractions and appreciate their significance and impact both locally and globally.”