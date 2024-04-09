Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talk will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday April, 17 at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount. Vivien Holden from the group said: “Peter Webb will give a talk on'The Geology of Derbyshire'.”

Peter's career as a geologist took him to many parts of the world ,now semi-retired he lives in nearby Hayfield and visits schools as a STEM ambassador encouraging youngsters to develop an interest in geology ,possibly leading to future careers in this area. Peter also runs a regular U3A Geology class in New MIlls.

Vivien said: “Geology forms and underlies our landscape and often determines the industries based there,this talk will take us on a journey through time showing how our present Derbyshire landscape evolved.”