Geology of Derbyshire to be discussed at next Buxton Local History talk
The talk will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday April, 17 at Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount. Vivien Holden from the group said: “Peter Webb will give a talk on'The Geology of Derbyshire'.”
Peter's career as a geologist took him to many parts of the world ,now semi-retired he lives in nearby Hayfield and visits schools as a STEM ambassador encouraging youngsters to develop an interest in geology ,possibly leading to future careers in this area. Peter also runs a regular U3A Geology class in New MIlls.
Vivien said: “Geology forms and underlies our landscape and often determines the industries based there,this talk will take us on a journey through time showing how our present Derbyshire landscape evolved.”
For more information follow Buxton Local History Society on Facebook or visit their website buxtonhistory.org.uk