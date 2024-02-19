Gala ball to celebrate 35 years of hospice care in the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blythe House Hospicecare is hosting its 35th anniversary gala ball on Friday 28th June 2024 at the Pavilion Gardens, with sponsorship for the event generously provided by TF Jackson Portable Buildings of Buxton.

The hospice was founded in memory of Stan Blythe back in 1989 by Reverend Betty Packham. Stan left Betty £1,000 in his Will when he died, after Betty cared for him the comfort of her home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betty, who sadly died in 2022, explained previously about Stan: ‘For the last four months of his life, he had a bedroom overlooking the garden, listening to and identifying the birds. Stan had a peaceful death enveloped in the loving care of his many, many friends.

Members of the hospice fundraising team inc. Rachael Gee, quoted in the story, second left

‘Stan left me £1,000 and I knew immediately that I wanted to build a hospice in his name. Blythe House is a fulfilment of that dream – a memorial to a wonderfully warm and brave man.’

Dancing through the decades

The hospice fundraising team is now incredibly excited to be organising a gala ball to celebrate the charity’s milestone occasion.

The event will include a sparkling drinks reception from 7pm, delicious meal, a raffle, live auction with some amazing, exclusive prizes, and live music from popular local band, Purple Cloud of Funk. Tables of ten are available to book, with gold and silver packages available.

Local support stronger than ever

Advertisement

Rachael Gee, fundraising and events coordinator at Blythe House Hospicecare, is organising the gala ball. She said: ‘We are so incredibly grateful to TF Jackson for sponsoring this special event to celebrate the hospice’s 35th year. Their generous donation means that income from the table sales and fundraising on the night can be spent directly on local patient care.

Advertisement

‘Our sincere thanks also go to the team at the Pavilion Gardens for being so flexible and accommodating; M Markovitz Limited for sponsoring the drink’s reception; to members of High Peak 1 radio station team for being our event hosts free of charge; and to Airstream Photobooth for providing a unique opportunity to capture photos and memories from the evening.

‘It now costs £2million every year to keep hospice services running; that’s just over £5,479 per day. The hospice receives less than 20% of its income from the government and must raise over 80% through fundraising events like this one. Support from local businesses is just staggering and we are indebted to everyone for coming together to help us to host what’s set to be a very special night celebrating 35 years of hospice care. The fact that we’ve made it to this big milestone is a testament to the support and love we receive from the community. We simply could not do it without you!’

Portable building and cabin specialist, TF Jackson is based in Harpur Hill, Buxton. Managing director, Martin Balshaw, said: ‘We are delighted to support Blythe House as it celebrates its milestone anniversary with this very special fundraising event. We’ve been proud to support the hospice for a number of years now with sponsorship and the donation of gifts in kind.

Advertisement

‘For us at TF Jackson we can see the difference that our support is making, and we know that all the money raised at the hospice’s fundraising events is spent so wisely supporting local people and their families. We’re really looking forward to celebrating on the night alongside many other dedicated hospice supporters.’

Book a table before it’s too late

Tables of 10 from £750 are booking quickly so get in touch to secure your table soon. A £900 gold package includes all the evening’s entertainment as well as two bottles of red and white wine, one bottle of fizz, and a company name in the event brochure.