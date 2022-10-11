Future of historic High Peak chapel secured after major repairs are completed

Fernilee Methodist Church members Brenda and Albert Warrington and Donna Hodgson

The old Sunday school building at Fernilee Methodist Chapel was converted into a holiday rental unit in 2021 and the income from that has paid for the church windows to be reset and painted as well as new electrics for better audio visual equipment.

Trustee for the church, Clare Beswick, said: “I think it’s wonderful just how much things have changed for the better in just a few years.

“Not so long ago we thought the church was going to have to shut because the congregation was so small and there wasn’t the money to pay for the much needed repairs.

"Now we have a thriving holiday cottage which is bringing in enough revenue to pay for the repairs which means we can keep the church open.”

The holiday rental opened last year and Clare says since then it has been booked up almost every week throughout the year.

She said: “Now the church’s future is secure and the building is more structurally sound we are able do more things and open the church up to the community for wellbeing projects.

“In Fernilee there is the church and the pub and we have had quiz nights in the pub to raise funds for the church and those staying in the holiday rental are eating at the pub too. So it’s a wonderful boost to the economy.”

Last year the church celebrated its Sesquicentennial Anniversary, or 150th anniversary, one Clare did not think it would see.

She added: “Now we are looking to the future and next year the repairs will continue as new guttering and fascias are installed at the chapel.

"It costs about £15,000 a year to keep the church open and that’s when we don’t have any major repair works planned so I think everyone in the church is pleased we have converted the old Sunday School building to bring in some extra money.”

Fundraising is still ongoing at the church. To buy a brick or to stay up to date with the renovation process visit stewardship.org.uk/pages/fernilee.