Lexie Scragg, 16, is unable to attend school due to her autism.

Last year she started looking after Delphi, a nine months old poney who had been mistreated.

The family drove up to Durham and the young foal was so scared it took the family three hours to coax her into the trailer to bring home.

Since she has come home to Sparrowpit Delphi has recovered and trusts Lexie.

Lexie said: “She gives me a reason to be focused and get out the house and I love brushing and feeding her.

“She has such a calming energy and makes me feel better.

“I struggle making friends it is something which has never come easy to me but when I’m with Delphi I can tell her anything and I can she really is my best friend.”

Recently Lexie received a call that Delphi had been found in a different field having jumped a high wall and injured her leg.

Lexie’s mum, Emma Scragg, said: “We think something spooked her and she bolted and jumped a fence which was designed to keep her in and because it was so high she has injured her fetlock joint which is very dangerous in horses.

“She has needed lifesaving surgery and antibiotics but it was a huge cost we did not anticipate.

“We don’t think Lexie will ever be able to have a job so we got her Delphi to give her purpose and they have both flourished so much in the year they have been together.”

So far almost £600 has been raised to help the family cover the costs of Delphi’s surgery.

Emma said: “We never thought people would be so generous.

“We were going to pay for her medical care but as it was so out of the blue we hadn’t got much put away in saving so this has been a really help.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated.”