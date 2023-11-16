A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for a new prosthetic leg for nine-year-old Harry Budd – so he can play football again.

Harry Budd is recovering well after his leg amputation and funds are now being raised to buy him a new blade leg he can play football on. Photo Becky Budd

In September just days before his ninth birthday Harry had his leg amputated.

Now he has an electric wheelchair and after a year out off school has started his phased return back to class.

By the end of the year he will be fitted with a standard leg from the NHS.

Big smiles from harry Budd. Photo Becky Budd

However, for the football-mad youngster wants nothing more than to get back to the pitch and start playing again - and for that he will need a blade prosthetic which is not covered by the NHS.

Mum Becky said: “It’s been a big year.

“We’ve had to make some big decisions and now we are trying to find our new normal.

“In the summer we were told that that chemo hadn’t worked so we could try radiotherapy but then that would mean his leg would never grow and would remain the size it is now.

Harry Budd has physio twice a week and doctors hope to fit his new leg by the end of the year. Photo Becky Budd

“He had his leg amputated on my birthday on September 18 but the doctors worked their magic and we were able to come home for his ninth birthday on September 23.

“Now Harry is in remission which is great news. But the journey has just begun again.”

The family from New Mills still have to have physio appointments and follow on appointments at the hospital.

Thanks to a fundraiser which was set up to support the family they have been able to buy an electric wheelchair.

Becky said: “He is having physiotherapy twice a week and they are teaching him to walk again.

“When they amputated his leg all the nerves to his brain were severed so walking is no longer an automatic response; it is something he will have to physically do and he needs to start from scratch.

“He’s doing brilliantly though and the hospital hopes to have him fitted with his new standard leg by the end of the year.

“It’s been a bit bizarre. We were given a leg catalogue and he has to go and pick the leg he wants - but there’s so much choice it’s a bit overwhelming.

“He is desperate to play football again and be like his friends running around the field and he needs a blade but they are thousands of pounds and not available on the NHS.

“The doctors say he will need a new leg every six months or so until he stops growing which will be the same the for the blade.”

Last week Harry returned to school back with his class he was in previously and did Monday morning and Friday afternoon.

Becky said: “He was completely wiped out and slept for two days after the Monday but he loved being back with his friends.”

In November 2022 the youngster, who played for New Mills Youth Team, was complaining of leg pains and tests revealed he had bone cancer.