Marcus Smith suddenly died on May, 1 and today - Saturday May, 4 - an online donation page has been created and more than 400 people have given money towards his funeral costs.

The total currently stands at £9,745.

Tyler Arnfield has organised the fundraiser.

Fundraiser for Marcus Smith who died in fatal Whaley Bridge shooting almost at £10,000. Photo submitted

He said: “As many of you may have heard Marcus Smith was involved in a tragic incident on the Wednesday.

He was a kind, loving and warm hearted lad, who was special to so many people. He will forever be missed but kept in so many people’s hearts.

“We want to do everything we can to help, including helping raise funds for his funeral costs.”

A walk is planned up Kinder Scout on Saturday May, 25 with people meeting at Edale station.

Tyler said: “We also urge you to make a donation to give Marcus the funeral he deserves.

We hope to see as many of you there as possible, for Marcus.”

Out of the hundreds of people who donated some have left messages of support for the family.

One said: “You had a heart of gold & were fiercely loyal to those you loved. Loved by so many we will never forget you.”

Another well wisher said: “Gone to soon but will never be forgotten, thoughts are with all the family.”