Fundraiser for ‘Harpur Hill’s finest’ nearly at £12,000 after friends took on High Peak 40 challenge

Fundraiser in memory of Stuart Lumbert at nearly £12,000.

Following the death of a Harpur Hill man who was only in his thirties his friends and family have been doing all they can to ensure his memory lives on and have so raised £11,700 which will be split between Help for Heroes and Blythe House Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Lumbert was a larger than life, fun loving, football enthusiast who was struggling with his mental health.

In 2020 he took his own life and this year he would have been 40 so his friends decided to do something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Wardman said: ““A few people did the High Peak 40 last month in memory of Stuart who died a few years ago.”

His friends have set up Forty miles for Stuart’s 40th and were working towards the High Peak 40 challenge.

Paul said: “We did this in memory of one of Harpur Hills finest, any donations much appreciated, and remember, it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

As well as fundraising themselves for taking on the mammoth run around the Peak District race organiser Chris Bellingham has donated £500 of race funds to the memorial fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been various fundraisers across the year although not all them a 40-mile challenge including Fancy a Kick About football matches with Buxton FC which have raised hundreds of pounds as well.

A Buxton FC spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to all the blokes who have come through the doors of The Silverlands on a Wednesday evening rain or shine. Starting with eight men, we now average 50 a week.

“All with the common goal of sharing some self care through football and a drink and chat after prioritising their mental health

Blythe House supported Stuart’s family with their bereavement services following his death and Help for Heroes is a cause close to his heart so the money which now stands at almost £12,000 will be split between the two charities.

A spokesperson for Help for Heroes added: “We're honoured Stuart’s friends and family chose us to raise money for.

“Well done, team. We appreciate you all so much.”