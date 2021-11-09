Full remembrance parade returns to Buxton

This year’s event is a world away from last year’s service which took place during the second lockdown when people were being told to stay away and not come out.

Now organisers are urging people to come out and pay their respects.

Michael Hilton is part of the team putting on the parade and service. He said: “Now we are not in lockdown it is entirely proper we get back to a full remembrance parade.”

Buxton Remembrance last year was a quiet affair now the parade is back organisers are urging people to come out and pay their respects

Military representatives, standard bearers, cadets, Brownies, Guides and Scouts along with Fairfield Brass Band will form the parade which will start behind Buxton’s Town Hall at 10.50am on Sunday November, 14.

The procession will make its way to The Slopes for a short service at the cenotaph led by Reverends Andrew Parker and Liz England.

Traffic on Terrace Road will be stopped ahead of the two minutes silence at 11am.

The parade will head down Terrace Road, in front of the Cavendish Arcade and to The Crescent for the salute to the deputy mayor of High Peak and the vice lord lieutenant of Derbyshire before heading on into the Pavilion Gardens for refreshments.

Michael said: “I’m delighted The Crescent is open and we are making it part of the parade again - it makes it that bit more special.

"This is the biggest parade we have put on in years so let’s all come together and do Buxton proud with a big turnout.”

Events are also happening across the High Peak on Remembrance Sunday including a full service with the Act of Remembrance and a wreath laying ceremony in Chapel-en-le-Frith at the war memorial on the Market Place at 10.45am.

Dove Holes will be holding a church service at 3pm at the Methodist Church and a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial after.

In New Mills, St George’s Parish Church’s service of remembrance is at 10am followed by an act of remembrance at the war memorial in the churchyard.

In Whaley Bridge a service will take place at the war memorial at 10.45 but for those who cannot get to the Memorial Park the same service will take place in the Uniting Church.