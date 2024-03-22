Entrants in Chapel Primary School's Easter bonnet competition. Photo Jason ChadwickEntrants in Chapel Primary School's Easter bonnet competition. Photo Jason Chadwick
From Easter bonnets to egg hunts who can you spot in these High Peak Easter throwback photos?

With Easter just days away we've dug out some spring snaps going back more than a decade.
By Lucy Ball
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT

Who can you see holding chicks or taking part in an Easter bonnet competition?

Easter art competition winners Georgia Walker, Emily Henshaw, Henry Nuttall, Bradley Dungworth, Jaedon Green and Millie Wharmby with artist Rob Wilson and organiser Christine Marrison pictured back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Competition winners

Easter art competition winners Georgia Walker, Emily Henshaw, Henry Nuttall, Bradley Dungworth, Jaedon Green and Millie Wharmby with artist Rob Wilson and organiser Christine Marrison pictured back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Pupils at Buxworth School collected over 100 boxes of goodies to send to chidren in Easter Europe back in 2011. Photo contributed.

2. Gift boxes

Pupils at Buxworth School collected over 100 boxes of goodies to send to chidren in Easter Europe back in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

Eileen Eccles and Teresa Beresford, from Rayner and Ridgewell Opticians deliver the donated Easter Eggs to Stepping Hill Hospital in 2011. Photo contributed.

3. Donation

Eileen Eccles and Teresa Beresford, from Rayner and Ridgewell Opticians deliver the donated Easter Eggs to Stepping Hill Hospital in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

Tiegan and Aspen Marie-Dixon with their Easter chicks. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Fluffy friends

Tiegan and Aspen Marie-Dixon with their Easter chicks. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

