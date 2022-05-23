Friends of Buxton Station unveil artwork marking Queen's 70 years of service

Sited at the end of Buxton Station’s railway tracks, the sculptural installation features a red Royal Mail postbox with a cascade of 70 letters made from recycled scrap metal, each bearing a real stamp showing how the Queen’s profile changed since 1952.

The names of the letters refer to people who have helped FoBS in their various successful projects – which saw the group eventually earning the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in June 2021.

FoBS chairman Dave Carlisle with artist Andy Hill.

Dave Carlisle, the group’s chairman said: “Such an important event spurred us to work with local metal-working artist Andy Hill to create something special. The letters look magical as they blow about in the wind.

“We came up with the idea as a companion to our red phone box. It was a great way to use my old stamp collection too.”

He added: “Many of the addresses are demolished bits of Buxton, others are fictitious, and the date of each unique stamp is revealed by the last four numbers on each postcode.

“We had to get special permission from Royal Mail, but it was well worth it.

Each of the letters bears the name of someone involved in FoBS's success, while the postcode numbers correspond to the year each stamp was issued.

"I’m so pleased with Andy’s work, as an artist he is an understated genius.”

The artwork will be part of the Buxton Art Trail over the weekend of July 23-24, but it is available to view right now, in the garden area under the fanlight window from the end of platforms one and two.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002, to mark the monarch’s golden jubilee, and is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

FoBS were one of 241 groups to receive the honour in 2021, in recognition of the way its work enriched Buxton, with a prime focus on its railway station, for the benefit of the whole community.

Established in 2009, the group’s remit has expanded over the years from gardening and litter-picking to providing vital support services during the pandemic.

For more information on getting involved in FoBS, see https://www.facebook.com/groups/336341813215711.