Buxton has been twinned with Oignies since the Second World War and every year residents either visit the French town or welcome French guests to the High Peak.

Due to the pandemic the French cohort has not not visited the area for four years.

However, over the weekend more than 50 people made the journey to Buxton once more and stayed until Tuesday.

The Memorial Parade through Buxton. Pic submitted

Chris Clegg, from the Friends of Oignies group, said: “It was great to spend time with our friends from Oignies which is pronounced Wannee not Onions. We have missed them.”

The ‘Friends of Oignies’, Twinning Association lined up a packed programme of events over the weekend, including a Harry Potter Themed Gala Dinner and Dance at the Palace Hotel on Saturday night, a visit to Bakewell followed by lunch and an afternoon spent at nearby Thornbridge Hall.

Chris said: “The afternoon at Thornbridge included the traditional annual games between England and France for the highly prestigious Albert Boitrel Trophy – which this year featured croquet and quidditch.”Buxton’s history with Oignies dates back to the D-Day landings when the Sherwood Foresters were fighting the rear guard. Twenty Foresters, including six from Buxton were killed by German forces along with 80 residents of Oignies and it became the first martyred town in France.

Chris said: “Out of this loss was born a connection between two towns in mourning.

Richard Hector and Derek Thomas - President and Chair of the two twinning associations. Pic submitted

“It is important to keep the connection to memories alive and remember the folly of war.

“Over the years some great friendships have been created and we don’t just meet up once a year we chat on zoom as well throughout the year.”

The group is always looking for new members to join the group to welcome French families to the High Peal and also to travel to France.

Chris added: “You don’t need to be fluent in French, we all get by with a little bit but we have fun while we are doing it.”

The French visitors and the Buxton hosts had a Harry Potter Themes party at the Palace Hotel. Pic submitted.

For more information visit www.friendsofoignies.com