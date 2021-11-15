Free workshops ahead of Buxton Lantern parade

The Brownies taking part in a previous Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade

The lantern parade will this year be part of the new and bigger Christmas Lights Switch On event on Saturday November, 20.

Organisers Buxton Sparkles are putting on two free crafting workshops to help the community make their lanterns ahead of the procession.

Andrea Lewis from Buxton Sparkles said: “ Anyone can come and make a lantern. You don't need a child, we welcome all ages and abilities. It's all about having fun.”The session on Wednesday evening November 17 will be between from 6pm to 8pm at the Pump room opposite the Crescent Hotel.

Andrea Lewis with lanterns people can make at the free workshops

Andrea said: “The more lanterns we make, the brighter the parade will be.”

The lantern parade will gather at 6pm outside Argos in Spring Gardens on Saturday, November 20, and travel through the town singing carols and bringing lots of sparkle to the dark winter evening before leading everyone to outside The Crescent where the town’s lights will be switched on opposite Turner’s Memorial.

During the switch on event there will be real reindeer as well as children’s rides, stilt walkers, an ice queen, The Billerettes, Santa’s Grotto, live music at The Crescent and a Christmas market at the bottom of The Slopes along with a laser show which may be taking from the roof of the Crescent.

The event will start at 12pm and go on until 8pm where there will be mulled wine and hot food vendors as well as performances from the Big Bubbleman.

The switch on is being organsied by Jane Fletcher from JT Events and is bringing together bother the parade and the switch on. She said: “After last year we all need something to get excited about and I’d love to see the whole town turn out and support the parade and switch-on.”

Andrea added: “The free lantern making workshops are open to everyone so just pop along and make one to take along to the parade.

“Wrap up warm, tag along and join in the fun and let's make Buxton sparkle.”