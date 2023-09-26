Fundraising for a free Santa’s grotto in Buxton - which last year welcomed 244 children - has started with organisers hoping to help even more families make special memories this year.

Hannah Garrigan, from Hannah Banana Parties, is a single mum-of-four and knows how expensive Christmas can be.

So last year her and her elves along with the main man in red welcomed hundreds of children to a free grotto.

She said: “The parental guilt is always there but at Christmas it’s bigger as parents want to make these magical memories with their children but just can’t afford the prices so I decided to set up a free grotto.

Fundraising for a free Santa's Grotto in Buxton has started and organisers want to reach out and give more families special memories without breaking the bank. Photo submitted

“Last year was such a success and we are going to do it again but this time with some changes.”Instead of being based outside the grotto will be inside the scout hut at Burbage but there will still be elves to welcome the children and make reindeer food and dance about.

Hannah said: “We are a community grotto for the community and we want to get back to the joy of seeing Father Christmas without breaking the bank.”

Last year the event cost around £700 and although some money was raised through donations it did not cover the whole cost so Hannah says she is starting her fundraising early.

“Every child gets a selection box and we have hot drinks for the parents and we need to buy the crafty bits and reindeer food and it all adds up.

“We have had a wonderful donation of £400 from Easy Winning which is amazing but we would like to raise £1,000 so we can welcome even more children this year.”

Hannah is currently looking for a donation of a shed she can turn into a grotto as well as selection boxes, wrapping paper, trees, lights and decorations.

She said: “Families are facing some of the toughest financial pressures ever and everyone is feeling the pinch of the cost of living and a family day out shouldn’t cost more than a week’s shopping for a day trip.”

The grotto will be Saturday and Sunday December 16 and 17, 10am to 4pm and although free for those really struggling a donation of £2 per child is asked if people can afford.