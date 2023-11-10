The Buxton Christmas Lights Switch On will have a Santa’s grotto this year for the first time – and it’s free!

There will also be live music, market stalls, a fairground and real reindeer to make a full on festive event on Saturday November, 18.

Organiser Jane Fletcher from J T Events said: “The wonderful people over at Youth Matters in New Mills are organising the new grotto which will be by the Pump Room and there will be a free gift for every child as well.

“So with the grotto it will be even more Christamassy than normal.”

There will be lots to do throughout the day with the festive market at the bottom of The Slopes opening at midday.

There will also be a funfair suitable for all ages as well as a stage for bands to perform on.

Jane said: “It’s been two years since I took over the running of the Christmas Light Switch on and I’m so proud of how it has grown.

“It’s become a real draw for people and when The Slopes are full of people watching the bands and having a good time it really does feel like a winter carnival.

“It makes me happy to see other people happy.

“Christmas is about making those special moments and we have real reindeer and Christmas stilt walkers to help create those magical memories for the little ones.”Throughout the evening there will be entertainment from The Billerettes, The Powderkegs, Fairfield Brass Band, Buxton Opera House Kaleidoscope Community Choir, face painter, live bands, and a laser show as well as late night shopping.

There will also be hot food vendors and a bar with mulled wine and beer.

The lights will be switched on by the Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Peter Inman and Mrs Lois Blackburn alongside Buxton Opera House Sleeping Beauty Pantomime stars Cinderella played by Georgia Gallagher and Ross Clifton as Prince Charming at the Christmas tree in The Crescent by Turners memorial at 7pm