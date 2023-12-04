High Peak Borough Council will be giving shoppers and businesses a boost this Christmas as they will be scrapping all parking charges for every Saturday in December.

High Peak Borough Council has scrapped parking charges for every Saturday in December to help shoppers and traders. Photo Jason Chadwick

Deputy Leader of the Council, Damien Greenhalgh, said: “Christmas preparations are now well and truly underway and it’s a busy time of year for everyone.

“We want to support our residents, our towns and our local businesses during this period so we’re delighted to, once again, offer free parking every Saturday in December.

“Shopping local benefits us all and makes a big difference to our fabulous local traders, hospitality and leisure businesses – and this time of year is so important to them. That’s why we’re encouraging people to make High Peak their festive first choice for buying their Christmas gifts and treats and meeting up with friends and family to celebrate the season.”