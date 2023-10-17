Free masterclass in music for Buxton teens this half term
The free workshops for those aged 13 or over have been organised by High Peak Community Arts, Buxton Our Street and the Heritage Action Zone Youth Panel.
The first workshop takes place on Monday October, 30 with instrumentalist, technologist and producer, Gareth Carbery. He is running a day-course on recording and producing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gareth will then be joined by Ríoghnach on Friday November, 3 for a day of working by ear, playing together and creating original music.
Youth Programme Manager, Sophie Mackreth said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Ríoghnach Connolly to Buxton and I would encourage anyone who
wants to stretch themselves musically to sign up for the workshops – you don’t need any formal training, but some experience on an instrument or vocals would be beneficial.”
More workshops will take place in February half term, in the lead up to a live showcase of the work at a grand finale on Saturday February, 24.
Advertisement
The Buxton Our Street Youth Panel have worked with High Peak Community Arts to make the sessions a reality.
Advertisement
Anyone wanting more information to sign up for the workshops should email [email protected] or find the sign up form on highpeakarts.org, following the links to Half Term Music Workshops.
Both the Monday and Friday workshops this half term will be 11am – 4pm at St Anne’s Parish Centre, Hardwick Square West, Buxton.
The Buxton ‘Our Street’ Cultural Programme, bringing art and events to Buxton’s Heritage Action Zone, is funded by Historic England and supported by High Peak Borough Council.