Free bonfire and firework display in New Mills

Residents of New Mills will be treated to a free bonfire and firework display this weekend.

By Lucy Ball
8 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 5:48pm

The community event will be on Saturday November, 5 at High Lea Park, St Mary’s Road.

The display is being organised by New Mills Town Council.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm. Donations are appreciated.

A free community bonfire and fireworks display will take place in New Mills this weekend

The council is asking residents to submit their views for future bonfire events.

All comments should be sent to [email protected]