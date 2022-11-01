Free bonfire and firework display in New Mills
Residents of New Mills will be treated to a free bonfire and firework display this weekend.
The community event will be on Saturday November, 5 at High Lea Park, St Mary’s Road.
The display is being organised by New Mills Town Council.
The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm. Donations are appreciated.
Most Popular
The council is asking residents to submit their views for future bonfire events.
All comments should be sent to [email protected]