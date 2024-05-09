Free arts project for young people returns to High Peak for 11th year
The annual event is organised by High Peak Community Arts and open to anyone in the Fairfield area aged over eight.
Anyone who enjoys the sessions can also sign up for the seven-day summer school in August, where their work becomes a show for the general public.
Project manager, Sophie Mackreth, said: “We want to encourage anyone who is curious about being creative, but doesn’t have an outlet outside school, to come along and meet us.
“There are different jobs for people to choose – so don’t be put off if you don’t want to be on stage at the end. Being creative is a great way to share time with friends, and make new ones.”
The Tall Tales project has been running since 2014, when they staged Blue John adapted from the Berlie Doherty children’s book, and began to write their own original stories in 2016 with Mind Your Head staged in Poole’s Cavern.
Final shows always feature a live band, projections and live drama and have performed in caves, woods, community centres and church halls all over the High Peak.
This year they started ideas for the story at Easter, using the theme of nature and wellbeing – from It’s In Our Nature, the project that won the ITV People’s Projects in May 2023.
The rest of the ideas for the show still need plenty of work, and the final youth show will be on August 13, with parts of it featured in the It’s In Our Nature showcase on September, 29.
High Peak Community Arts provides opportunities for people to participate in high quality creative arts projects.
They focus on those with the least access to the arts and culture and believe the arts can be a tool for change in people’s lives.
If you or someone you know wants to get involved get in touch with sophie ([email protected]) and sign up for session at Fairfield on Mondays from 4.30 – 6.30 or Gamesley on Thursdays 3.15 – 5.30pm.
For material from previous years of the project or more information about the group visit www.highpeakarts.org