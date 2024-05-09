Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From music to writing scripts and songs to making animations and dramas Tall Tales will be returning this summer and providing free access to arts and culture for young people.

The annual event is organised by High Peak Community Arts and open to anyone in the Fairfield area aged over eight.

Anyone who enjoys the sessions can also sign up for the seven-day summer school in August, where their work becomes a show for the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project manager, Sophie Mackreth, said: “We want to encourage anyone who is curious about being creative, but doesn’t have an outlet outside school, to come along and meet us.

High Peak Community Arts has organised the return of a free arts project, Tall Tales, for young people for 11th year this summer. Photo contributed

“There are different jobs for people to choose – so don’t be put off if you don’t want to be on stage at the end. Being creative is a great way to share time with friends, and make new ones.”

The Tall Tales project has been running since 2014, when they staged Blue John adapted from the Berlie Doherty children’s book, and began to write their own original stories in 2016 with Mind Your Head staged in Poole’s Cavern.

Final shows always feature a live band, projections and live drama and have performed in caves, woods, community centres and church halls all over the High Peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year they started ideas for the story at Easter, using the theme of nature and wellbeing – from It’s In Our Nature, the project that won the ITV People’s Projects in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the ideas for the show still need plenty of work, and the final youth show will be on August 13, with parts of it featured in the It’s In Our Nature showcase on September, 29.

High Peak Community Arts provides opportunities for people to participate in high quality creative arts projects.

They focus on those with the least access to the arts and culture and believe the arts can be a tool for change in people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you or someone you know wants to get involved get in touch with sophie ([email protected]) and sign up for session at Fairfield on Mondays from 4.30 – 6.30 or Gamesley on Thursdays 3.15 – 5.30pm.