Four dazzling light shows are to take place in Fairfield, Harpur Hill, Burbage and Spring Gardens this winter. Each show will combine moving animation with music and will be unique to its location.

The project has been organised by the Buxton ‘Our Street’ Cultural Consortium with the aim of bringing people together to celebrate the town’s heritage and High Street. The dates of the performances have been released as:

Wednesday 21 February, Fairfield Band Room

Thursday 22 February, St James’ Church Harpur Hill

Friday 23 February, Burbage Christ Church

Saturday 24 February, Buxton Spring Gardens

Mark Hornsey is from Babbling Vagabonds and is involved in the cultural consortium, he says ‘these after-dark shows are going to be absolutely breath-taking. The events are all completely free and are for all the family to enjoy. As each one is different, you have the option of visiting the one closest to your home or using it as an excuse to catch up with friends across town and coming to all four! You won’t regret it!”

Fairfield Brass Band herald the coming of the dragons in a spectacular light-show

The light shows are being created by Illuminos, an internationally renowned video art projection company formed by Derbyshire-born brothers Rob and Matt Vale. Their other works have included displays on Chatsworth House, Cromford Mills in Matlock, Elvaston Gardens and Hardwick Hall.

The events are a ‘grand finale’ for Buxton Our Street whose funding comes to an end in April 2024. For the last three years they’ve put on a number of free events ranging from music performances on the high street, to puppetry, parades, photography exhibitions, gargoyle making, dance performances, music masterclasses for young people, and the interactive audio trail ‘Old Haunts’ that runs from Buxton’s Tourist Information at the Pump Room. Visit buxtonourstreet.co.uk for more details.