Former Strictly Come Dancing champion turned Peak District farmer Kelvin Fletcher is looking forward to sharing the latest developments in his agricultural life and family with telly viewers.

A new series Fletcher’s Family Farm, featuring eight one-hour episodes, is due to air for the first time on ITV on October 15.

The programme, which follows last year’s Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure on BBC1, focuses on Kelvin’s 120-acre farm at Wincle, in the far west of the Peak District.

Kelvin said on his Instagram site: “We are back. A brand new ITV1 series this autumn bringing you inside our lives as we celebrate and explore this wonderful farming life! With more animals, more laughs, more mistakes and more children. The adventure really has only just begun. We can’t wait to share it with you.”

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz with their eldest children, Marnie and Milo, will introduce their baby twin sons to TV viewers on October 15 in the new ITV series, Kelvin's Family Farm.

Since Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure was broadcast, the former Emmerdale actor and his wife Liz Marsland have welcomed twin boys Maximus and Mateusz to join their older children Marnie and Milo.

Filming for Fletcher’s Family Farm wrapped up three weeks ago after ITV commissioned the series from Leeds based independent television company Daisybeck Studios.

Kelvin is ambassador for the Peak District National Park Foundation – a charity which raises money for the National Park.

He won Strictly Come Dancing partnered by Oti Mabuse in 2019, after stepping into the competition at short notice to replace injured Jaimie Laing.