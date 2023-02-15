Robin Baldry, who was also a former Derbyshire County Council chairman, says its time to put his heath first and has given up his golfing passion which he has played for 69 years.

He said: “I’m no spring chicken, I'm coming up to 81 and can’t keep playing forever.

"It’s kept me going and kept me fit but my heart is not what it was so I need to listen to the doctor’s advice and hang up my clubs.

"Golf has taken me all over the world, to America, St Kitts, Spain, South Africa, Malaysia Singapore and Malta and I’ve made friends and memories along the way."But in all my years playing I have never got a hole in one which I’m a bit disappointed by."

Golf was not Robin’s first sporting passion.

Born in Ipswich, Suffolk Robin was given his first pair of football boots from his dad who returned home from fightining during the Second World War.

He was taught the skills and tricks while at school by Len Dawling, a past Brighton and Hove player who is now England’s youth coach.

Robin played football at a county level and even nationally in the schools team.

He was then signed to Ipswich Town FC.

He said: “Football, was not for me and I was released from Ipswich Town FC.

"But after picking up my first golf club at 12 the sport really had a hold of me.”

Robin, from Buxton, entered into politics and even ran a pub for a while but his love of golf remained constant.

Over the years he has played for Chapel Golf Club and Cavendish Golf Club, and raised thousands of pounds for charity doing golfing events.

He added: “I have the misfortune of being a person with an illness which the advice is to rest my golfing activities.

"Although I am stepping away from playing sports, I will take with me all the memories I have made and be proud of what I have achieved over the years."