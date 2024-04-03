Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexandra Novacki, a University of Chester graduate and award-nominee, is making a mark in the fashion industry with the release of a striking new capsule collection.

The 24-year-old has unveiled her first pre-collection since completing her studies in Fashion Design, in the lead-up to her eagerly-anticipated couture runway.

She said: “I have so many happy memories of growing up in Chapel-en-le-Frith and the colours of the hills have stayed with me and my new collection, The Dark Peak, brings in the rich greens and browns from the fields and trees.”Alexandra lived in the High Peak until she was 18 and then moved to Leon in France.

Alexandra Novacki, a former Kettleshulme and Hope Valley College pupil, is now a high end fashion designer. photo submit

She said: “I found myself falling in love with the fashions over there and was inspired by Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

“I didn’t do anything with it for a while just stayed as an admirer of fashion but then moving back to the UK I wanted to take my love of fashion further.”

Alexandra’s debut haute couture collection, Furious Creatures, was unveiled at Chester Cathedral last year.

Alexandra Novacki says the colours of home and the peak District have inspired her new collection . Photo submitted

She said: “There has been a lot of pressure on me to move to the south to showcase my art.

“However, there aren’t any high end fashion brands based in the north of England so I’m carving out my own path and championing the north in my work.”

Her work, including pieces designed and created during her time at the university, has featured in the March edition of the magazine, Schön! Switzerland.Nominated for the title of Emerging British Womenswear Designer at Northern Fashion Week, Alexandra has designed and crafted looks for the Cannes Film Festival as well as worked with celebrities including James Martin to create one-off garments.

Fashion designer Alexandra Novacki says her latest collection is a love letter to the Peak District. Photo submitted

Alexandra focuses on creating bespoke items that empower the wearer and spark conversation, using the finest of materials and highest of skills.

“There is skill and craftsmanship which you don’t get with mass produced items.”

Her pre-collection features a small selection of couture pieces, bringing focus to quality rather than quantity, and draws inspiration from the natural beauty she was surrounded by during her upbringing in the Derbyshire Peaks. Providing a taste of more to come, it is described as her ‘love letter to her childhood home, somewhere that the rich colours and dramatic views have influenced more performative and larger-than-life silhouettes’.

Alexandra is keeping news on her upcoming couture runway under wraps but is looking forward to continuing her love letter to the High Peak through fashion, with her next collection titled, The Dark Peak.

She said: “It’s been a huge hill to climb to reach my first postgraduate pre-collection and to have produced such brilliant imagery to showcase the pieces.

“So much love and energy went into creating the images that perfectly capture the Alexandra Novacki 2024 essence.

“The support since my debut runway has been huge and has given me such motivation to keep producing beautiful fashion.”

When asked what her advice would be to her younger self Alexandra said: “Trust in the process and give it everything, give it 100 per cent and believe in yourself.”

Although her fashion is high end couture she said she wants her shows to be open to everyone.

“I don’t believe in fashion being just for people with certain types of bank accounts.

“Everyone wants to leave the house feeling good about themselves and everyone is welcome to attend my shows and enjoy themselves.”

She says her runway team is around 25 people including models who will wear her clothes as well as the backstage makeup artists.

“I am on a journey with my team and it’s one I love being on - it doesn’t feel like I’m going to work each day because I really love what I do.”

At the end of March Alexandra hosted an Industry Evening of Couture where she brought together northern talent, from designers, to stylists, right through to experts in hair, make-up and modelling.

The networking evening in Chester offered the chance for the northern fashion scene to step out from behind the runway and celebrate their work together.

She added: “I’m still at the start of my career journey but for me this is a real highlight.

“To surround myself with other people who share the same passions and to create a space where we can all learn from each other is something that excites me.

“I love what I do and I know my parents back in Chapel are proud of me and they have supported me every step of the way on my journey.

“I’m excited for the future and really want to grow as a designer and share my collections with the world.”

To keep up-to-date with news on the next show, follow Alexandra’s official Instagram page: @alexnovacki.