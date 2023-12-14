An application to convert a former dental practice in the High Peak into short term holiday lets has been given the green light.

High Peak Borough Council has rubber stamped the plans which will see the former High Peak Dental Care in Chapel-en-le-Frith become rental accommodation for short term holiday lets.

The decision was made earlier in the month and work can now begin at the two storey building on Eccles Road.

In a statement submitted with the plans, applicant Mr J Rodgers from JZ Property Ltd said:

“The proposal is to convert the unit to form a holiday let for short term occupation.

“The shop fronts with their original features will be retained.

“No external alterations are proposed.

“This is not a primary shopping area, so the slight reduction in the commercial frontage, will not represent a significant change in the character of the street.”

The ground floor is currently linked internally with the neighbouring building to form a larger unit. The remainder of the unit is being converted to residential under a different application.

The late 19th or early 20th Century building will have floor area of 41m² and Mr Rodgers said that although this falls below the minimum floorspace as set out for a two storey dwelling in the Nationally Described Space Standard 2015.

“It is not considered that this should apply to a holiday let, where occupants will not require the same level of amenity as would be required for permanent occupation,” he said.

Given the location, close to the town centre and car parks, the absence of parking spaces was not an important consideration, said Mr Rodgers.

Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council had no objection to the plans but wanted the parking issues to be addressed by High Peak Borough Council in the decision notice.