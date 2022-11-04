Former chair of Buxton disabled riding group receives award from Princess Anne

Wendy Howe was part of the Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) for more than three decades, including 19 years as chair, before she retired to Scotland in 2021.

Among her many contributions to the group, Wendy spearheaded the successful fundraising campaign to build a £180,000 covered arena at Buxton Riding School, on Fern Road, which opened last October.

In recognition of those efforts, Wendy was named among the recipients of the President’s Award for 2022, presented to a maximum of 12 people each year by the Princess Royal, president of the national RDA network since 1985.

Wendy Howe, left, receiving the award from Princess Anne.

Speaking at the ceremony in Leicestershire on Thursday, October 20, Wendy said: “To say I am absolutely thrilled to receive this honour is a huge understatement.

“It was a real privilege to meet Princess Anne and to see her genuine interest in the riders, volunteers, horses and ponies that regularly participate in riding therapy across the UK.”

Wendy added: “Not only is it welcome recognition for my own work over the years, it is also a wonderful tribute to the unstinting efforts of all the trustees, volunteers and supporters who have made Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA such a great success.

“Their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm – especially during the last few years, when we took on the mammoth task of raising a substantial sum of money to build the group’s state-of-the-art covered arena – was invaluable to me, and I wish them all the very best as they look forward to fresh and exciting challenges in the future.”

The Buxton group has gone from strength to strength since the new arena opened, as Wendy’s former colleagues build on her proud legacy.

Current chair Janine Frost said: We are all extremely proud of Wendy’s fantastic achievement. Her leadership, drive and energy over the years of her involvement with Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA was second to none, and we couldn’t have achieved everything we have without her.

“She moved on to pastures new , and though we all miss her, we know she is now enjoying a very well-deserved retirement north of the border.”