Former and serving Derbyshire Police officers charged following investigation

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct the two men, former police constable Daniel Nash, 40, and serving, but currently suspended, police constable, Matthew Longmate, 46, have now been charged with a total of 14 alleged counts of misconduct in public office.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) received a referral from the force in August 2020 and investigated allegations that then-PC Nash initiated and pursued sexual relationships with multiple women during the course of his duties between January 2015 and December 2020.

A referall regarding PC Longmate was received in November 2021 and he was charged with a single count of misconduct in public office. It related to an allegation that PC Longmate engaged in sexual acts with a woman during the course of his duties in October 2015.

At the end of the investigation, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges of misconduct in public office.

Both defendants are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

Derbyshire Constabulary expects the highest level of standards and professionalism from our officers and staff.

Should the alleged offences against the two men be found proven then they would fall far below those expected of Derbyshire Constabulary employees.