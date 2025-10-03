Forget Bath - why the historic spa town of Buxton is the perfect place for a charming weekend away

2 . Architecture

Buxton's architecture is dominated by the grand Victorian and Georgian buildings built during its rise as a fashionable spa town, including the Grade I-listed Georgian Crescent, the Devonshire Dome, and the Opera House. Other notable structures include the Pavilion Gardens' glass and iron building and the Old Hall Hotel, which dates back to the 16th century. Both Buxton and Bath have Crescents. The Crescent in Bath was built between 1767 and 1774 . The Crescent in Buxton, built between 1780 and 1789 by John Carr, is much smaller. Both are architecturally impressive, although the Royal Institution of British Architects praised Buxton, describing it as "more richly decorated and altogether more complex" than the Royal Crescent in Bath, its inspiration. Buxton Crescent also features a proper and architecturally elaborate "back," making it a complete and integrated design. This stands in contrast to Bath, where the back is less decorative. Photo: Pavel Babic - stock.adobe.com